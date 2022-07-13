Pro Blue Update: Terms for Caleb Houstan's deal with Orlando Magic revealed
Former Michigan wing Caleb Houstan is getting a nice guaranteed payday after signing a contract with the Orlando Magic this week. Per the Magic team policy, the financial terms of the deal were not announced in the press release from the franchise.
However, terms of the deal became public via Hoops Hype writer Michael Scotto, who reports that Houstan signed a four-year, $8.2 million deal with the Magic.
Per Scotto's tweet, it would mean that Houstan is fully guaranteed at least $4 million if he does not make it through the length of the contract.
