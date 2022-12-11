PWO commit Cole Morgan hungry to prove himself in Michigan's offense
2023 offensive lineman Cole Morgan didn't waste any time committing to Michigan after receiving his preferred walk-on offer from Grant Newsome and Sherrone Moore.
After being offered on December 2, Morgan announced his commitment almost two weeks after receiving the offer.
For him, it was a no-brainer decision.
To be the best, you have to learn from the best and the Wolverines' offensive line room is certainly one of the best in the country under Moore.
"My whole life I’ve had a dream of playing in the NFL," Morgan told Maize & Blue Review. "My belief is that I need to put myself in the best position possible to reach that goal even it if requires me to get on myself. Coach Newsome and Coach Moore were also big contributors to this decision because of their transparency and desire to have me come play for them at Michigan.
"In my opinion, Michigan has the best offensive line in the country and with that being said, I want to be able to get better and compete with the best."
As for Newsome and Moore, the quick bond that he has built with the two coaches was one of the major driving factors in his decision.
The way the two humanized the recruiting process for Morgan struck a major chord for the New Jersey native.
"Coach Moore and Coach Newsome are awesome people outside of the coaching world," Morgan said. "Coach Moore and I connected via Twitter after I posted a footwork video in June and Coach Newsome came by my high school to express his interest in me, in early November. As you know, the recruiting world is a business, however, these Coaches did not treat it as such. The full transparency and desire for me to come play for them was all I needed to pull the trigger."
As a PWO, Morgan knows that playing time isn't guaranteed. He knows the steep slope all walk-on players face compared to scholarship players.
That didn't sway his decision at all. In fact, it's going to make him work even harder in order to achieve his dream of playing in the NFL.
"If anything, it makes me hungrier," Morgan said about his PWO offer. "I have something to prove. At the end of the day, the best 5 are going to play. I think that my best football is ahead of me, and with the help of this coaching staff and the daily level of competition, they will help me reach my full potential."
