 Q&A With New 2022 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting ATH Offer Nolan Ziegler
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-11 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state athlete Nolan Ziegler holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit over the weekend and caught up with three-star 2022 Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central athlete Nolan Ziegler, who recently picked up an offer from Michigan.

Watch the full video interview below.

