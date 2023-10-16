Quotables: What Harlon Barnett said about Michigan
Opening Statement discussing Michigan
Looking forward to this week's game. As we all know, it's a big game and our guys are locked in, already looking forward to it, and should be a great week.
On whether beating Michigan will get MSU out of its slump
Well, you always are just trying to get better no matter what. Rivalry game or not, definitely you can bring some more focus to it, though, and we talked about having great attention to detail, but as far as if it's Michigan or not Michigan or what have you, we just need to start playing better and now it's about finishing. So, that's our next step. We gotta finish, and we're looking forward to doing that this weekend.
On what Michigan does well
They're very disciplined in what they do — offense, defense, and special teams. They play hard, and they have a good passing game, as well as running game. They've got a good balance, and they just do a good job. They do a good of coaching those guys up and putting them in position to make plays. They're a good football team.
On the rivalry with Michigan
It's the best rivalry in football, in my opinion. I think it's great for the state of Michigan, I really do. Because in this state, you grow up one way or the other (as a Michigan or Michigan State fan). So, whenever I go out recruiting in the state, I say, 'Who (did) you grow up rooting for?' Because they're gonna tell you one or the other. You're gonna get one or the other, and you kind of know where they stand, (where) most guys stand.
