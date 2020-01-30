Ranking The 3 U-M Freshmen Most Likely To See Playing Time In 2020
The Michigan Wolverines' football team shouldn't need many of its 23 freshmen to contribute in 2020, but a few of the top prospects the club signed could wind up making their way onto the field.
Below is a look at the three freshmen most likely to do so next season.
RELATED: Michigan's 3 Best Position Units Heading Into 2020
RELATED: What They're Saying: U-M's Prospects at the Senior Bowl
3. Kalel Mullings (LB)
U-M is losing three significant contributors from its linebacking unit in Josh Uche, Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow, but nevertheless remains in solid shape at the position with redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone, redshirt junior Josh Ross and redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett expected to man the starting roles.
The linebacking depth is mostly inexperienced, however (with the exception of fifth-year senior Devin Gil), and that's how Mullings could potentially work his way onto the field.
At No. 92 nationally, he is the highest rated prospect Michigan signed in its 2020 class, and it's fair to expect him to find himself in the two-deep right from the get-go.
There will be plenty of competition among his fellow freshmen at the position (U-M signed four other linebackers in the class), but Mullings is the most talented of the bunch.
It's unlikely the Milton, Mass., native earns a starting role in 2020 with experienced players like McGrone and Ross returning at the position, but an injury to either one of them could potentially force the freshman into a significant role.
2. A.J. Henning (WR)
Speed is the name of the game for Henning, and he could work his way onto the field next year for that reason alone.
Michigan's receiving unit is returning five players who played meaningful snaps in 2019, however, in senior Nico Collins, junior Ronnie Bell, and a trio of sophomores in Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson.
It's unlikely Henning takes on a significant role in U-M's offense next season when considering the high number of players returning with experience at the position, but it would not be a surprise to see the coaches try and get the ball in his hands in creative ways, similar to how Sainristil and Jackson were used this past year.
This could mean lining Henning up in the backfield at times, or putting him in motion on jet sweeps, etc. — basically anything to create mismatches for opposing defenses and to take advantage of his speed.
There isn't a need for more talent and speed at wide receiver per se, but Henning will still likely carve out at least some kind of role in the club's offense next year thanks to his athleticism.
1. Blake Corum (RB)
Sophomore Zach Charbonnet and redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins are expected to be Michigan's primary contributors at running back in 2020, but neither of them possess top-end speed.
Speed is an asset for Corum and should allow him to see the field next season, perhaps working as a change of pace option from the bruising style that Charbonnet and Haskins present.
Freshman runners have made an impact in the past under head coach Jim Harbaugh (fifth-year senior Chris Evans in 2016, for example, when he ran for 614 yards), and while carries may be hard to come by in a loaded backfield, Corum should at least receive a few per game in 2020.
He is also quite battle-tested already in a lot of ways, having played arguably the nation's toughest high school schedule last year at Baltimore St. Frances.
Corum also enrolled early and took part in Michigan's Citrus Bowl practices, which should give him a significant leg up on his path to early playing time next season.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook