The Michigan Wolverines' football team shouldn't need many of its 23 freshmen to contribute in 2020, but a few of the top prospects the club signed could wind up making their way onto the field. Below is a look at the three freshmen most likely to do so next season.

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Kalel Mullings was the only top-100 player U-M signed in its 2020 class. (Photo by Brandon Brown)

3. Kalel Mullings (LB)

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Kalel Mullings won Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts last season. (Rivals.com)

U-M is losing three significant contributors from its linebacking unit in Josh Uche, Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow, but nevertheless remains in solid shape at the position with redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone, redshirt junior Josh Ross and redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett expected to man the starting roles. The linebacking depth is mostly inexperienced, however (with the exception of fifth-year senior Devin Gil), and that's how Mullings could potentially work his way onto the field. At No. 92 nationally, he is the highest rated prospect Michigan signed in its 2020 class, and it's fair to expect him to find himself in the two-deep right from the get-go. There will be plenty of competition among his fellow freshmen at the position (U-M signed four other linebackers in the class), but Mullings is the most talented of the bunch. It's unlikely the Milton, Mass., native earns a starting role in 2020 with experienced players like McGrone and Ross returning at the position, but an injury to either one of them could potentially force the freshman into a significant role.

2. A.J. Henning (WR)

Michigan Wolverines football receiver A.J. Henning attended Lincoln Way East High School in Frankfort, Ill.

Speed is the name of the game for Henning, and he could work his way onto the field next year for that reason alone. Michigan's receiving unit is returning five players who played meaningful snaps in 2019, however, in senior Nico Collins, junior Ronnie Bell, and a trio of sophomores in Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson. It's unlikely Henning takes on a significant role in U-M's offense next season when considering the high number of players returning with experience at the position, but it would not be a surprise to see the coaches try and get the ball in his hands in creative ways, similar to how Sainristil and Jackson were used this past year. This could mean lining Henning up in the backfield at times, or putting him in motion on jet sweeps, etc. — basically anything to create mismatches for opposing defenses and to take advantage of his speed. There isn't a need for more talent and speed at wide receiver per se, but Henning will still likely carve out at least some kind of role in the club's offense next year thanks to his athleticism.

1. Blake Corum (RB)

Michigan Wolverines football running back Blake Corum is the second highest rated player U-M signed, at No. 104 overall nationally. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)