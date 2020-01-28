The 2020 Senior Bowl has come and gone, and some Michigan Wolverines football prospects helped their draft stocks (linebacker Josh Uche, for example), while others' took a hit (quarterback Shea Patterson). Here's a look at what's being said around the web about the five U-M players who took part in Saturday's Senior Bowl, and how each of them performed.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson completed 56.1 percent of his passes this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

Linebacker Josh Uche

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche led the team in sacks each of the last two years. (USA Today Sports Images)

"Josh Uche was a pass-rushing demon in practices this past week, and he continued his dominance on Saturday. "With terrific bend around the edge and a first step that is hard for offensive tackles to adjust to, Uche has all of the traits to give offensive tackles fits. "He was a nuisance for tackles throughout the game Saturday and could excel as either a stand-up pass-rusher or one with his hand in the ground."

"Uche was a man possessed this week. From his impressive one-on-one drills to where he could not be stopped by anyone, to his high IQ press conference answers, Uche won the week in flying colors and was the best edge rusher there. "There was talk that all Uche was really on film was a speed rusher, which he shows off in his frame and fantastic first step. "He flies off the ball like few guys can and has more than enough bend and cornering ability to soften his track to the quarterback. "That was all over his film. What was not all over his film was the adeptness to win back inside with a variety of counters and some serious stickiness and fluidity off-ball in coverage. "Uche might move off-ball in the NFL, and he proved he could do that this week by showing off some excellent coverage skills and spatial skills. "Uche was a big winner and could go before the end of the second round if he continues a strong process."

"Wrote about him earlier in the week because of the local connection. Writing about him again because he could be a legitimate Lions target. "Uche was blowing by offensive linemen and whatever else stood in his way all week, and, well, you know, Detroit could use rushers of all shapes and sizes. "The problem is Uche’s size is 6-foot-1 and 241 pounds, which makes him a little small to come off the edge full time. "Detroit prefers meaty linebackers, with a guy like [current Lion] Devon Kennard currently filling the rush linebacker role at 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds. "But Uche also showed this week that he can cover, as you can see in the clip below. Right now the NFL world is trying to figure out what exactly Uche is, and I can guarantee you the Lions -- who love versatile players -- are doing the same."

Quarterback Shea Patterson

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson compiled a 23-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. (AP Images)

"Shea Patterson needed to have an impressive week at the Senior Bowl to boost his NFL Draft stock. "But a turbulent Senior Bowl game performance is drawing mostly negative reviews on the former Michigan QB. "Patterson’s first play of the game was an electric, 75-yard touchdown strike. The 6-foot-2 passer found former TCU RB Darius Anderson on a wheel route that broke free due to busted defensive coverage. "Patterson’s touchdown toss was an impressive play, but not necessarily due to his abilities. "To be quite honest, it was simply a pitch-and-catch to a wide open Anderson. Patterson finished the game 6-of-10 passing for 131 yards passing, 75 of which came on a single play. "He also tossed one touchdown and an interception. The former Michigan and Ole Miss QB displayed some weaknesses in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. "But it seems he made enough good plays to counter-balance his mistakes."

"I was actually surprised that Patterson was invited to the Senior Bowl in the first place. I felt that a few other QBs deserved that invite over him, but I was looking forward to seeing if Patterson could show that he belonged there. "Looking back on the week it’s is pretty clear he didn’t. He struggled mightily with his accuracy throughout the whole week of practice and also struggled to grasp the playbook. "Then, on game day those same struggles showed up again. He had a nice touch pass down the sideline for a TD on his first pass, but besides that, he was consistently inaccurate and couldn’t get the offense to move much. "As of now, Patterson looks like a prospect that will go undrafted."

"Of all the quarterbacks who had a make or break week, it was Michigan's Shea Patterson. "His inconsistent ball placement and lackluster arm talent resulted in a lot of mediocre tape. "The same negatives on film circled back around in Mobile this week. Whether it's the hitch in his release, the lack of velocity and zip on his passes or the inability to make tight-window throws, I think his poor performances in practice this week sum up why he’ll be a longshot to get drafted."

"If you saw Patterson play this season or last, then you’ve got a pretty clear idea for how his week went. "In a word: inconsistent. His best moments happened on the move, like Thursday, when he rolled right and hit [Notre Dame receiver] Chase Claypool with an absolute dart for a 20-yard gain. "There were too many disappointing moments, though, to think Patterson did anything to boost his draft stock. "Timing always is going to be tough for quarterbacks at these events, throwing to unfamiliar receivers, but Patterson was noticeably off compared to his North teammates, [Washington State quarterback] Anthony Gordon and potential first-rounder [Utah State quarterback] Jordan Love."

Left guard Ben Bredeson

Michigan Wolverines football left guard Ben Bredeson was one of only 14 players at U-M to ever be named a two-time captain. (USA Today Sports Images)

"A lot of positive reviews for Bredeson this week. The guess here is that you’ll start to hear a lot of comparisons to [Lions offensive lineman] Graham Glasgow moving forward, at least in terms of Bredeson’s versatility — he took some snaps in Mobile — and the possibility that he can be a reliable plug-and-play guy. "The North challenged him with a talented group of interior defensive linemen, and he mostly held his own."

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson

Michigan Wolverines football viper Khaleke Hudson was a three-year starter at Michigan. (USA Today Sports Images)

"Question marks on the position [for Hudson], because he almost certainly will be a hybrid/sub-package option. "[Lions safety] Tavon Wilson, a Round 2 pick by the Patriots, posted a 4.52 40 time back at the 2012 combine. "Hudson isn’t going to threaten that high a draft selection, but much of his stock hinges on how well he runs. "We know he can hit. We know he’s rocked up and capable of lowering the boom. Can he offer enough range as an NFL nickel or dime defender?"

Safety Josh Metellus

Michigan Wolverines football safety Josh Metellus' 74 tackles were the third most on the team this season. (USA Today Sports Images)