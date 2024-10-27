Recap: Olivia Olson leads Michigan to exhibition rout of Northwood

If star freshman guard Olivia Olson's debut says anything about her future with the program, her star is shining brightly.

Olson helped lead the Michigan women's basketball team to an 81-52 exhibition rout of Northwood on Sunday.

The former McDonald's All-American netted a double-double in her debut, scoring 22 points and securing 10 rebounds during the win.

The Wolverines cruised throughout the game and utilized a strong second half to blow the game wide open after taking a 43-30 lead into the half.

Stretching the lead to 62-44 after the third quarter, the Wolverines' defense took over in the fourth quarter, seeing Northwood score only 8 points while the Wolverines' offense was flowing.

Olson wasn't the only freshman to make an impact in the game either, as fellow McDonald's All-American game nominee Mila Holloway, a guard, added 15 points and 6 rebounds for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines had 10 players score in the winning effort.

U-M's season tips off November 4 against South Carolina in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas.