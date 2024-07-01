Recapping a busy month of June for Michigan football recruiting
Michigan football recruiting hit a fever pitch during June, securing nine total commitments across the 2025 and 2026 classes.
On top of the commits already landed, the Wolverines have put themselves in contention for other recruits that could wind up being part of the program.
Here's who the Wolverines landed during the busiest visit month of the year and the most important month of the Sherrone Moore era in Ann Arbor.
Commits
Michigan's team rankings
According to Rivals Team Rankings, U-M's class rankings are as follows as of this writing:
2025: 19 (13 commits, 3.85 star ranking average)
2026: 20 (1 commit, 4.00 star ranking average)
- U-M's 2025 star average sits at No. 4 nationally.