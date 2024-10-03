PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

How Michigan commits performed last weekend

Seth Berry • Maize&BlueReview
Recruiting Reporter

Many high school football programs across the country are entering the final stretches of their regular seasons.

Several Michigan football commits have been putting together consistent performances throughout the year.

Here are how some fared this past weekend.

*Stats are from publicly available box scores and video*

Marsh continues to have a knack for the big play in a five-reception, 109-yard and one touchdown performance in Katy's 50-14 over Morton Ranch last Friday.

On the season, Marsh has helped his team to a 5-0 record and has caught 22 passes for 541 yards (24.6 yards per catch average) and six touchdowns.

Smith put together an efficient and balanced game during his school's win last weekend, completing 12-of-16 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, Smith ran the ball 15 times for 131 yards and two scores and accounted for four of the five Bishop Verot touchdowns on the night.

Through six games, Smith has still yet to throw an interception and is 75-of-121 through the air with 11 touchdowns this fall. He has also added 435 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns.

Hart and his team had the week off. On the season, Hart has thrown for 1,726 yards on 98-of-147 passing and 16 touchdowns in five games.

Johnson and IMG Academy had the week off.

Parker rushed for over 300 yards and two touchdown's in Archbishop Shaw's victory over Lafayette Christian.

Washington caught a 44-yard touchdown in his team's 31-8 win over Lafayette Christian.

Olesh caught a 33-yard touchdown pass and added a 41-yard punt return in Southern Lehigh's victory last weekend.

Kanka helped his team to a 27-12 victory over Northville, with no stats being available from the game.

Taylor assisted in Stockbridge's 28-21 win over Gray Jones County. No stats were available.

Sanders' team defeated Longview 17-6. No state were available from the contest.

Taylor's school defeated Apopka by a score of 25-7. No stats were available from the game.

Gonzaga fell to Malvern Prep by a score of 13-7. No stats were available.

Jennings and his team had a bye last week.

Williams helped the Palatine defense pitch a shutout in a 35-0 win last weekend. No stats were available.

Holly and Alpharetta had their game postponed.

Owens and Alcoa had a bye week.

---

