Recruiting Podcast: Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler Decision Preview
The Wolverine's recruiting insider EJ Holland previews Rivals100 OL and Michigan Target Rocco Spindler's decision, which is on Saturday. He talks about the impact of Spindler choosing either Michigan or Notre Dame would have on the Wolverines' class. He also talks about the targets and commits he is set to see in Detroit.
