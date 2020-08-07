 Recruiting Podcast: Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler Decision Preview: Will It Be Michigan Wolverines Or Notre Dame?
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 07:54:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler Decision Preview

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's recruiting insider EJ Holland previews Rivals100 OL and Michigan Target Rocco Spindler's decision, which is on Saturday. He talks about the impact of Spindler choosing either Michigan or Notre Dame would have on the Wolverines' class. He also talks about the targets and commits he is set to see in Detroit.

Michigan Wolverines football OL target Rocco Spindler is set to make his decision on Saturday.
