 Recruiting Podcast: Tom Lemming Breaks Down Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting 2022 Class
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Tom Lemming Breaks Down Michigan's 2022 Class

Georgia tight end Marlin Klein is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting
Georgia tight end Marlin Klein is committed to Michigan (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with national analyst Tom Lemming to get his thoughts on Michigan's 2022 recruiting class.

Listen to the show below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}