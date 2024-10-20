Advertisement
in other news
Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.
• Josh Henschke
3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois
3 takeaways after Michigan's loss at Illinois
• Seth Berry
Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois
Live updates from Champaign as Michigan takes on Illinois.
• Brock Heilig
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Illinois
Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den to discuss Michigan vs. Illinois.
• Josh Henschke
Availability report: Michigan gets key pieces back from injury
Rayshaun Benny and Enow Etta will miss Saturday's game against Illinois.
• Brock Heilig
in other news
Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.
• Josh Henschke
3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois
3 takeaways after Michigan's loss at Illinois
• Seth Berry
Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois
Live updates from Champaign as Michigan takes on Illinois.
• Brock Heilig
Report Card: PFF grades, takeaways from Michigan's loss to Illinois
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.