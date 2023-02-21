News More News
Report: Eagles interview Michigan's Jesse Minter

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@trevormccue

This is what comes with hiring successful coaches who build a successful program.

Throughout this offseason we have seen Michigan coaches garner interest from college and NFL programs, including head coach Jim Harbaugh. First year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter also drew interest, but now the NFC Champions are reportedly calling.

Minter took over a defense revamped by Mike Macdonald but in what he called "year 2" took the defense to new heights, finishing top 10 in the country. Minter has NFL experience from his time with the Ravens so it is not shocking to see a pro team show interest.

Minter is among a host of candidates including former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

{{ article.author_name }}