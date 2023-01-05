REPORT: Michigan receives Notice of Allegations by NCAA
Michigan appears to be in hot water with the NCAA and has learned the allegations levied against the football program.
According to Yahoo's Dan Wetzel, the University of Michigan is under NCAA investigation for rules violations that include the football program as a whole and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
The program is being investigated with four level II violations and Harbaugh with a level I violation for misleading NCAA investigators, according to Wetzel.
The potential punishment for Level I violations could include recruiting restrictions as well as a potential suspension.
The program's level II violations "center on using too many coaches at practice sessions, meeting with two recruits during a COVID-19 dead period and watching player workouts over a video feed."
With news that the program has received the allegations, it opens a 90-day window before the official notice is handed down. The news was reported by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.
