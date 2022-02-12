Reports: Tyrone Wheatley new Broncos RB Coach

Legendary Michigan Wolverines running back Tyrone Wheatley is expected to be the next running backs coach for the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports. Wheatley most recently served as the head coach at Morgan State (2019-present) where Wheatley has a 5-18 record in two full seasons leading the Bears, the team did not play in 2020 due to Covid. Wheatley and new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will unite for the fourth time after coaching together with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-18), Buffalo Bills (2013-14), and at Syracuse (2010-12).





Wheatley of course is known to Michigan fans as one of the best running backs in program history. While with the Wolverines Wheatley rushed for 4,187 yards and 47 touchdowns. Wheatley would go on to be a first round pick of the New York Giants and spend 10 seasons in the NFL. After retiring from the league Wheatley would return to Ann Arbor to complete his degree and volunteer as a track coach. Of course, Wheatley was part of Jim Harbaugh's first staff at Michigan where he served as Michigan's running back coach for two seasons. That position now held by fellow Michigan running back legend, Mike Hart.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke,@BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!