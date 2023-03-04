Wide receivers took their turn in the event portion of the NFL Draft Combine on Saturday. Michigan Wolverines had only one participant with Ronnie Bell.

WR Ronnie Bell

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 191 LBS

ARM: 31"

HANDS: 9 1/2" Bell measured out almost identical to his Michigan roster listing, so no surprises there. His arm length isn't great for a wide receiver, and his hand size is about average or even a little below. Bell has struggled with drops at times and making contested catches, but he also makes difficult grabs as well. He caught the attention of the broadcast crew while running routes for QBs.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNlIGxpdHRsZSBvbmUtaGFuZGVyIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBXUiBSb25uaWUgQmVsbC4g8J+W kO+4jzxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL05GTENvbWJpbmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxDb21iaW5lPC9hPiBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25mbG5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QG5mbG5ldHdvcms8L2E+PGJyPvCfk7E6IFN0cmVhbSBvbiBORkwrIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CQzhlelRaekxTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v QkM4ZXpUWnpMUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNjMyMTA5NTQ2MjA5 NDM5NzQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==