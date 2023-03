One of the latest prospects in the class of 2025 to receive an offer from Michigan was McKinney (TX) safety Riley Pettijohn.

Aside from the Wolverines, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound recruit has picked up recent offers from Nebraska, Texas Tech, and Baylor, among others.

Our Trevor McCue recently caught up with Pettijohn's coach, and today we have an update from Pettijohn on his recruitment, visit plans, Michigan and more.