Rising 2021 Chicago LB Tyler McLaurin Talks Michigan Offer
Tyler McLaurin is a recruit on the rise.
The three-star 2021 outside linebacker out of Bolingbrook (Ill.) High is starting to garner more and more attention on the recruiting trail and just reached a milestone in his recruitment — double digit offers.
Fresh off visits to Nebraska and Wisconsin, McLaurin is simply exploring his options at this point in the process.
“I try not to think about it too much because I know I’ll stress out with all the school work that I have,” McLaurin said. “I’m just trying to play it as at comes and see what happens.”
