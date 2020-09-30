James Monds is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after prospects in the Sunshine State.

The fast-rising 2022 defensive back out of Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood has close to 30 offers in hand and is keeping in contact with major programs across the country.

“I’ve been handling recruiting pretty great,” Monds said. “Since Sept. 1, I’ve been talking to Nebraska, Miami, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan and Kansas State. I have a good group of schools that I’ve been talking to.”