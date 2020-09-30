Rising 2022 Florida DB James Monds Talks Recent Michigan Offer
James Monds is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after prospects in the Sunshine State.
The fast-rising 2022 defensive back out of Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood has close to 30 offers in hand and is keeping in contact with major programs across the country.
“I’ve been handling recruiting pretty great,” Monds said. “Since Sept. 1, I’ve been talking to Nebraska, Miami, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan and Kansas State. I have a good group of schools that I’ve been talking to.”
Michigan has been working hard to make its mark in the state of Florida under head coach Jim Harbaugh. And the Wolverines have found plenty of success. This cycle, Michigan has picked up a pair of commitments from prospects from Florida, including fellow defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows.
The Wolverines jumped in the mix for Monds earlier this month and immediately grabbed his attention.
