Jackson Pruitt is starting to pick up steam on the recruiting trail. The rising 2022 offensive lineman out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is up to five offers and is in contact with coaches across the country. “Recruiting is going really well,” Pruitt said. “Coaches are getting creative and finding ways to get me to hit their line. I’m trying to talk different coaches and schools as well as the schools that are interested in me.”

In-State 2022 offensive lineman Jackson Pruitt holds five offers.

Right now, Pruitt has scholarships in hand from Akron, Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. Michigan has yet to jump in the mix, but the staff is definitely aware of Jackson, and he’s hopeful an offer will come his way in the future. “I’ve talked to Michigan a couple of times,” Pruitt said. “I’m not sure how it’s looking right now as far as an offer, but I’m going to continue to be interested in them. It’s a great program. I know they are looking at us, and hopefully, I get the opportunity to play there.”