Rising 2022 In-State OL Jackson Pruitt A Name To Know For Michigan
Jackson Pruitt is starting to pick up steam on the recruiting trail.
The rising 2022 offensive lineman out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is up to five offers and is in contact with coaches across the country.
“Recruiting is going really well,” Pruitt said. “Coaches are getting creative and finding ways to get me to hit their line. I’m trying to talk different coaches and schools as well as the schools that are interested in me.”
Right now, Pruitt has scholarships in hand from Akron, Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia.
Michigan has yet to jump in the mix, but the staff is definitely aware of Jackson, and he’s hopeful an offer will come his way in the future.
“I’ve talked to Michigan a couple of times,” Pruitt said. “I’m not sure how it’s looking right now as far as an offer, but I’m going to continue to be interested in them. It’s a great program. I know they are looking at us, and hopefully, I get the opportunity to play there.”
Michigan has recruited hard out of Cass Tech in the past and holds a commitment from Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson this cycle.
Pruitt looks up to Anderson and would love to link up with him at the next level.
“It would be really cool to team up with Raheem,” Pruitt said. “Raheem is a great leader. He’s guided me and helped me a lot. Coming into high school, didn’t really play offensive line. Raheem took me in and taught me a lot, which allowed me to be better and picked up some traction.”
At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Pruitt is not ranked at this time.
