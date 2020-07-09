 Rising 2022 In-State RB Dillon Tatum High On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Early On
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2022 In-State RB Dillon Tatum High On Michigan Early On

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High is loaded in the backfield.

Of course, the powerhouse Michigan program is home to Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards. But it also happens to feature one of the hottest 2022 recruits in the country in Dillon Tatum.

“We look like a good team,” Tatum said. “I think we have the best backfield in the state. Actually, the whole country. We have a great offensive line. I think we’re going to have a really good team this year.”

Rising 2022 running back Dillon Tatum holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Rising 2022 running back Dillon Tatum holds a Michigan offer.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Tatum is listed an athlete and has position flexibility, but he best projects as a running back and will co-star alongside Edwards at West Bloomfield this fall.

On the recruiting front, Tatum has attracted early offers from Arizona State, Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and a number of other major programs.

“It’s becoming a little stressful,” Tatum said. “I have to stay on a schedule and call the coaches because they can’t call me first. I want to visit Michigan this season, but I also want to get around the country and see some Pac-12 and SEC schools.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}