West Bloomfield (Mich.) High is loaded in the backfield.

Of course, the powerhouse Michigan program is home to Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards. But it also happens to feature one of the hottest 2022 recruits in the country in Dillon Tatum.

“We look like a good team,” Tatum said. “I think we have the best backfield in the state. Actually, the whole country. We have a great offensive line. I think we’re going to have a really good team this year.”