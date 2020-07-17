 Rising 2022 In-State WR Tyrell Henry High On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-17 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2022 In-State WR Tyrell Henry High On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Tyrell Henry is a prospect on the rise.

The 2022 wide receiver out of Roseville (Mich.) High was a top performer at last weekend’s ESPN underclassman camp in Ohio and is now up to double digit offers.

Henry has scholarships in hand from the likes of Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia.

In-state wide receiver Tyrell Henry holds a Michigan Wolverines recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Michigan jumped in the mix for Henry in early April, and the offer definitely held special meaning for the in-state pass catcher.

“I like the facilities and the coaches,” Henry said. “I really like Michigan. It’s a good program. I’ve been around the school. I’m a fan of the team. The Big House is big and loud. I just really like Michigan.”

