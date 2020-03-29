News More News
Rising 2022 Ohio OL Blake Miller Recaps Recent Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

A handful of key underclassmen recruits made their way to Michigan earlier this month before the abrupt dead period, including Blake Miller.

The fast-rising 2022 offensive lineman out of Strongsville (Ohio) High got his first in-depth look at Michigan and enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.

Ohio offensive lineman Blake Miller visited Michigan this month. (Rivals.com)

“The visit was great,” Miller said. “I really liked getting to learn all about the academic aspect of Michigan and the football program. We got to see all of their facilities.”

Along with touring the campus and facilities, Miller also had a chance to meet with Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner and head coach Jim Harbaugh.

