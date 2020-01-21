Rivals100 CB Sage Ryan Looking To Visit Michigan
Michigan doesn’t recruit the state of Louisiana too often.
After all, it’s tough to pull elite level recruits from the Bayou State. LSU has an overwhelming presence with home state prospects and is now coming off a national championship.
But the Wolverines are looking to make a run with Rivals100 cornerback Sage Ryan out of Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy.
“I’m still looking to take a visit to Michigan really soon,” Ryan said. “I like the program. I want to learn more about them and just check out the campus and the facilities and all that.”
