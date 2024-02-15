On Wednesday, class of 2025 Rivals250 defensive tackle Maxwell Roy took the next step in his recruitment and trimmed his list down of top schools down to six, with Michigan making the cut along with Oregon , Duke , Ohio State , Rutgers and Wisconsin .

The St. Joseph's product lists the Wolverines as a top school during a time of heavy transition within the coaching staff since Jim Harbaugh departed for the NFL and Sherrone Moore has taken the reigns of the program.

When speaking with Rivals' Adam Friedman, Roy said a big part of why Michigan remains in the running in his recruitment is because of offensive line coach Grant Newsome, who has been recruiting Roy and has been transparent with everything happening within the program in terms of staff changes.

"I think they are going in the right direction," Roy told Friedman. "They were national champs for a reason, and I still think they're going to be a great team. Every hire that I've seen them make, I've liked. And the coach who recruited me, coach Newsome, has kept me posted on most of their hires and everything that's been happening. Michigan is just a great place and I've been really interested."

Roy is originally from New Jersey, which is where Newsome played high school football at as a player. Roy said one of the things he admires about Newsome is that he knows he will always get honest and direct answers when he asks questions.

"Coach Newsome makes sure he always keeps it straight with me," said Roy. "If I ask questions, I know I'm going to get the truth and a straight answer. That's what I love when I get to talk to him. Back when I asked him where the staff was going, he gave me a straight answer from where coach Harbaugh was going to other parts of the defensive staff. That's what I really love when I have conversations with him."

With the Badgers also being a top school for Roy, their former defensive line coach, Greg Scruggs, coming over to Ann Arbor to join Moore's staff certainly won't hurt Michigan's chances in this recruitment, as Scruggs will surely try to provide an assist to help reel Roy in.

Roy said he plans to make a final decision on which school to attend and continue his football career at before June.