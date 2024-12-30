Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: ReliaQuest Bowl preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine JIm Scarcelli joins the show to discuss the Michigan Alabama game tomorrow. Also, the Wisconsin transfer portal situation and Cam Ward opting out of the Pop Tart bowl at halftime.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:46

ReliaQuest Bowl 5:47-16:44

Casula as OC 16:45-22:11

Pick 22:12-28:38

Wisconsin transfer portal 28:39-34:50

Cam Ward 34:51-42:53

Michigan football 42:54-56:20