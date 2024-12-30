Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: ReliaQuest Bowl preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine JIm Scarcelli joins the show to discuss the Michigan Alabama game tomorrow. Also, the Wisconsin transfer portal situation and Cam Ward opting out of the Pop Tart bowl at halftime.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-5:46
ReliaQuest Bowl 5:47-16:44
Casula as OC 16:45-22:11
Pick 22:12-28:38
Wisconsin transfer portal 28:39-34:50
Cam Ward 34:51-42:53
Michigan football 42:54-56:20
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky