Sherrone Moore addresses Michigan offense, hiring of Chip Lindsey

New Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is with the Michigan football program in Tampa ahead of the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Alabama. Tight ends coach Steve Casula is taking over offensive coordinator duties in the interim following the firing of former offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell.

With so many ideas, thoughts and voices providing input into what Michigan's offense will look like in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl, it's hard to know what the plan of attack will be for the Wolverines on Tuesday afternoon.

Will Michigan come out and run a modified version of Campbell's scheme? Will Casula implement any of his ideas for just one game? How much of an role will Lindsey play in developing the game plan?

Well, the Michigan coaches have answered some of those questions ahead of the New Year's Eve game.

"Michigan's offense is Michigan's offense," Casula said on Friday, during the team's first practice in Tampa. "You know, like relative to our roster, the play caller, kind of where we were as a program. The offense, the bones of the offense have been the same for a while now. But, you know, every game, every roster, every group of dudes that are available and planned kind of dictate the approach that you take. And we're really focused."

Michigan will be without its two leading receivers (Colston Loveland and Tyler Morris) and rushers (Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards) in Tuesday afternoon's contest, so things will undoubtedly look a bit different than they did through the first 12 games of the season.

Lindsey has been taking on mostly an observation role throughout the whole bowl preparation process, so with a large group of younger players ready to take on bigger roles against Alabama, it seems Michigan will be sticking with most of what it ran throughout the course of the season.

Moore commented on the offense during Monday's joint press conference with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.

"The best thing about offense is just if you're going to have a really good offense you've got tell a story in what you do and how you do it, and you've got to get the best players the ball and the best players involved and do things that our players are really good at," Moore said. "At the end of the day, that's what we're going to think to do this week and this game, and not try to be too crazy and be out of the box, but we'll have some specific things that we have for the game, and when you're attacking this defense, this defense is difficult to deal with and you've got to have a plan for different things that they do. For us, it's going to be about getting the best players the football and making sure they can impact the game and control the clock."

After the ReliaQuest Bowl, Michigan will begin preparing for the 2025 season, when Lindsey will take over full-time duties as offensive coordinator. Moore noted on Monday that Lindsey's past relationship with new quarterback Mikey Keene played a big role in bringing in the former Fresno State QB to bolster the room.

"It's open competition. Nobody is promised a certain spot. Everybody has got to earn it, and he really understands that, even with the guys we've brought in. So he's really excited to push the whole room. He's a guy that's played a lot of football, that has a lot of experience and made plays at all different levels. He's familiar with Chip Lindsey was really huge. They had a connection previously. That helped. But just all the reviews that we got from him as a person, as a player, and then it was huge that we played him this year. We saw him live in action. We saw him make some really good throws and do some things dynamic. So really ready for him to get going in this program."