Availability Report: Michigan depleted for ReliaQuest Bowl

To no one's surprise, Michigan will be without a slew of starters and other key contributors in Tuesday's ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Alabama. The Wolverines will be without projected first-round picks Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Colston Loveland for the final game of the season.

Running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards are also unavailable, and don't appear to be with the team in Tampa.

Because Michigan is without so many key players, the spread has grown to 16.5 points in Alabama's favor.

Below is the full availability report for the ReliaQuest Bowl. Brady Prieskorn was the only player officially listed as out, but Michigan will be without plenty of other players.