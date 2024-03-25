Maize and Blue Review has confirmed that senior safety Rod Moore has suffered a torn ACL and will miss significant time. Moore opted to forgo the NFL Draft and return to Michigan for his senior season after helping the Wolverines win the national championship in 2023.

Moore, a former three-star recruit from Ohio, has been one of the most critical players on Michigan's defense the past three seasons. He dealt with injury to start the 2023 season, but has otherwise started in 24 games the past two seasons.

He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and was named honorable mention in 2022.

Makari Paige and Quinten Johnson are both frontrunners for the starting safety positions, but with the recent departure of Keon Sabb, Michigan will either rely on younger players to step up in Moore's absence, or look to the transfer portal to bring in more talent at safety.

