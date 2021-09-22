Ron Bellamy: Donovan Edwards Hasn’t ‘Unveiled’ His Full Repertoire Yet
As the West Bloomfield (Mich.) High head coach, former Michigan wide receiver Ron Bellamy sent freshman running back Donovan Edwards to play at U-M. A couple months after Edwards signed, Bellamy, now the safeties coach, was hired by head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Bellamy and Edwards have a long history together, which has included plenty of success on the field for the pupil. The duo helped West Bloomfield to the 2020 Division I state title, with Edwards rushing for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the championship game at Ford Field, one of many stellar outings for the four-star recruit during his prep career.
But it was a little extra special for Bellamy to watch from the press box as Edwards scored the first two touchdowns of his career — a four-yarder and a 58-yarder — last Saturday against Northern Illinois.
"I’m not going to lie, I felt like a proud uncle," Bellamy said. "And I’ve said this before, I’ve known Donovan since the third grade. We have such a strong bond and relationship that, I’m in the press box and you can just see it and feel when one’s going to break.
"I know he’s the ultimate competitor, and I know what he felt — that sigh of relief when he got in the end zone for the first time."
Edwards is running third in the running back rotation as it stands now, but has gotten some early opportunity, having carried it 15 times for 117 yards in three games. There is plenty to learn and a long way to go, but he's flashed his potential and embraced his role.
"He’s a special talent, and what I love most about Donovan is that when he’s not getting those early carries, he’s cheering on [redshirt sophomore] Hassan [Haskins] and [second-year freshman Blake [Corum], two great mentors for him.
"Donovan’s going to keep growing and developing. But it was awesome watching him get into the end zone. It was special for me, just with our relationship."
Edwards has drawn comparisons to former Michigan running back Tyrone Wheatley, a three-time All-Big Ten honoree and the 1992 Big Ten Player of the Year.
Bellamy went on to compare Edwards one of his former teammates, Justin Fargas, who played his first three collegiate seasons in Ann Arbor before transferring to USC, but noted that Edwards has his own style.
"Justin Fargas would probably be the closest," Bellamy said.
While Edwards has shown some of what he can do, there's much more that the general public hasn't seen yet, an exciting possibility.
"He’s unique," Bellamy said of Edwards. "I’ve been around him, so I know some of the things that haven’t been unveiled yet; I know what he’s capable of doing."
And there's little doubt from those around the program that this coaching staff, namely first-year running backs coach Mike Hart, the program's all-time leading rusher, will be able to bring that potential out of Edwards.
Bellamy and Hart having played for the Maize and Blue gives them a leg up and instant credibility when it comes to coaching their position groups. That starts with knowing the expectations for somebody wearing the winged helmet and being able to convey that to a player.
"We see it a little differently, just because we’ve been in this building for four years [as players], and we’re able to challenge our kids a little differently," Bellamy said. "For me, I know the history of the program a little better than the others, and so does Mike. We challenge the kids in our rooms that way, and some of the others."
