Michigan Football News & Views: Many Positives Through Three Games

Regardless of the Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo's analysis, there's a lot to like about this Michigan football team through three games. The Wolverines are running the ball extremely well, there's a togetherness with this group and the culture — perhaps even 'the old Jim Harbaugh' — are back intact in Ann Arbor.

We tackle a number of those subjects and Harbaugh's Monday comments in today's News & Views column ...

NEWS: Michigan is 3-0 through three games, among the top defenses in the nation in scoring defense (11.3 points per game) and looks much improved in all areas over last year's team.

JIM HARBAUGH: "The biggest [difference] is just how hard they’re playing. They’re having fun doing it. Good things happen when you play hard. Energy ... it just finds the ball, whether you’re on defense or whether you’re on offense. Energy ... the ball finds you, (too). Both."

VIEWS: It's easier to play with great energy when you're winning ... and with a crowd of 100,000 (or so) behind you. Michigan seemed to have the swagger last year, too, after winning on the road at Minnesota.

But that was a mirage, and whether it was playing in an empty Big House, whatever, game two on was a disaster, and the team — and some of its supposed leaders — didn't respond well.

We get the sense that a setback or two isn't going to doom this team. They genuinely seem to like each other, and there's a much better vibe on and off the field (some of the locker room stories from last year might curl a Michigan fan's toes).

RELATED: Turnovers 'Are Like Olive Jars,' More From Michigan Football's Jim Harbaugh

RELATED: Doug Karsch, From The Sidelines