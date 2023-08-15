If there's one position group on Michigan's 2023 team that has the most to prove, it very well could be the wide receivers. Perhaps the group with the most untapped potential, players like Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, Tyler Morris and others, will look to solidify their roles as more consistent threats in 2023.

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore sat down with Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo during BTN's fall camp tour on Monday night to discuss the receivers and the offense as a whole.

"C.J. Johnson — we're excited about Cornelius and what he's done in the past," Moore said. "Roman Wilson — electric player."

It's no surprise that Johnson and Wilson were the first names that Moore mentioned. The two have been among the team's most reliable receivers the past two or three seasons, and both players will take their shot at leading the team in receiving this fall.

Michigan fans have been blessed with memorable moments and games from both Johnson and Wilson (see Ohio State, 2022 and Hawai'i, 2022), but there has been a lack of consistency from the duo.

Aside from the top two options, no wide receiver on Michigan's roster has hauled in more than 25 yards as a member of the Wolverines, meaning there is plenty of room for younger players to step in and give Michigan some much-needed depth in the wide receiver room.

Among the younger players looking to step up are, of course, sophomores Morris and Darrius Clemons. Clemons put on a clinic in Michigan's spring game in 2022, and Morris has been compared to former Wolverine Ronnie Bell on numerous occasions by the coaching staff, but Sherrone Moore highlighted the trio of freshmen on Monday.

"These young freshmen — Karmello English, Semaj Morgan and Fred Moore especially — those guys have really stood out and been game changers for us, I think, on the outside, so I think they're going to have really good years; I think they're going to have to help us early."

"So, excited about the whole room as a whole, but those three freshmen specifically have done a really good job for us."

Earlier this offseason, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh noted that Michigan will aim for a 50/50 run/pass split in 2023, compared to roughly a 60/40 run/pass split in 2022, meaning Michigan should be passing the ball on a more consistent basis in 2023.

Because of this added emphasis on the passing attack, Michigan will need younger receivers to step up into larger roles, and Sherrone Moore thinks the three freshmen could be great candidates to step into that role.

Later in the fall camp preview show, defensive backs Rod Moore and Will Johnson sat down with BTN's Howard Griffith, and the stud DBs hyped up the freshmen trio even more.

"One thing I talk about is those young guys," Johnson said. "Those freshmen look really good right now. Semaj, Fred, Karmello — they're going to be guys that people don't really know about, I think they're going to pop on the scene this year."