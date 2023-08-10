One of the storylines of the Michigan Football offseason is how the Wolverines replace Ronnie Bell. Not only at his position, but his 97 targets which is more than double what Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson had last season.

Johnson and Wilson return, but Michigan is excited about a group of talented sophomores and freshmen ready to carve out roles in the depth chart and in the wide receiver rotation. In terms of what Michigan is looking for, Moore was quick to say regardless of spot, the goal is the same for all receivers.

"We don't really want a type," said Moore. "We want them all to be fast. We want them to be all be playmakers, be able to run after the catch. To all be explosive."

Moore has talked about the offense this offseason, being more dynamic and explosive, those expectations go for every receiver, every time they get a chance to catch the ball.

"The goal of the offense is if the ball touches your hand, you should be able to kick take it to the house."

Both Johnson and Wilson have shown the ability to do exactly that in their time at Michigan. But Moore likes what those underclassmen are doing as well.

"So all those guys are doing a great job. Tyler Morris obviously doing a phenomenal job. We got CJ, we got Roman, we got Tyler, you got these young guys, you got Darrius Clemens, these young freshmen they're just making plays. Fred Moore, Karmello English, Semaj Morgan, those guys are extremely explosive, and they're just making plays day by day."

Maize & Blue Review reported before fall camp that Michigan was likely to have Johnson and Wilson return in their roles, with Morris and Clemons carving at roles at the Z. With so many targets to spread around however, who becomes WR1, WR2, etc is just going to depend on results on the field.

"So we're just, you know, we're just going to see what happens throughout the process and see who steps up come game time, who's ready to go."