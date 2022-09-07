Sixteen-year-old hockey phenom Teddy Spitznagel commits to Michigan
On Tuesday afternoon, the Muskegon Lumberjacks — a junior ice hockey team in the USHL — announced that one of its players, Teddy Spitznagel verbally committed to join Michigan's hockey team.
Spitznagel is a 6-foot-1, 160-pound left-handed forward from New York, NY. Spitznagel is a member of the 2025 class and will have a lot of time to develop his game before he joins the Michigan squad.
According to the Muskegon Lumberjacks' press release, Spitznagel gave a statement following the commitment.
“I’d like to thank my parents, [Lumberjacks GM] Jim McGroarty, and all the coaches who have helped me along the way,” said Spitznagel, according to the release. “It’s been a childhood dream my whole life and it’s an honor to continue my hockey career in the future at the University of Michigan.”
Interestingly enough, Jim McGroarty is the father of current Michigan freshman and 14th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Rutger McGroarty.
Spitznagel totaled 12 goals and six assists in 21 games with the Honeybaked 15U team during the 2021-22 season.
