On Tuesday afternoon, the Muskegon Lumberjacks — a junior ice hockey team in the USHL — announced that one of its players, Teddy Spitznagel verbally committed to join Michigan's hockey team.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QUkVTUyBSRUxFQVNFIC0gVGVkZHkgU3BpdHpuYWdlbCBjb21taXRz IHRvIHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIE1pY2hpZ2FuPGJyPjxicj7wn5OwOiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUlBBcHI0djR2SSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1JQQXByNHY0dkk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jNnVDMVZv czlGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYzZ1QzFWb3M5RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBNdXNrZWdvbiBMdW1iZXJqYWNrcyAoQE11c2tlZ29uSmFja3MpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTXVza2Vnb25KYWNrcy9zdGF0dXMv MTU2NzI0NTcxNzI2NTEyNTM3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Spitznagel is a 6-foot-1, 160-pound left-handed forward from New York, NY. Spitznagel is a member of the 2025 class and will have a lot of time to develop his game before he joins the Michigan squad.

According to the Muskegon Lumberjacks' press release, Spitznagel gave a statement following the commitment.

“I’d like to thank my parents, [Lumberjacks GM] Jim McGroarty, and all the coaches who have helped me along the way,” said Spitznagel, according to the release. “It’s been a childhood dream my whole life and it’s an honor to continue my hockey career in the future at the University of Michigan.”

Interestingly enough, Jim McGroarty is the father of current Michigan freshman and 14th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Rutger McGroarty.