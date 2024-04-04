Miskdeen also informed UGASports’ Anthony Dasher, that he intends to depart for U-M.

Michigan Basketball head coach Dusty May has added another piece to his coaching staff, hiring Akeem Miskdeen.

Miskdeen joins former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. on May's staff at Michigan.

Miskdeen has spent the last few seasons as an assistant coach in the SEC. Most recently, there were two seasons at Georgia and one at the University of Florida, where he followed head coach Mike White. May is also a former Mike White assistant, and the two are very close friends.

Before joining White at Florida, Miskdeen was part of May's staff at Florida Atlantic from 2018-21. He helped lay the foundation for FAU's eventual Final Four run. He also spent two years at Kent State and five years at Hampton, where he earned a Master's Degree.

Miskdeen carries an incredible reputation as a coach, recruiter, and teacher.

His first task is likely the re-recruitment of Khani Rooths. A 2024 prospect from IMG Academy, Rooths was committed to Michigan but had not yet signed his NLI. He decommitted in the middle of March following the dismissal of Juwan Howard. Rooths had been considering Georgia, where Miskdeen was his recruiter.

Miskdeen joins former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. on May's staff at Michigan.







