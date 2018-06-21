Junior defensive end Rashan Gary was Michigan's highest ranked player on SI's list. Rivals.com

Sports Illustrated rolled out its top 100 college football players in the country rankings this week in four different segments, and six Wolverines made the list. We covered the first four U-M players that were selected in the 51-100 range earlier this week HERE. They were: • Junior quarterback Shea Patterson at No. 80 • Junior cornerback Lavert Hill at No. 78 • Junior viper Khaleke Hudson at No. 62 • Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich at No. 56 Yesterday, the Nos. 11-30 players came out and today, the top 10 was released. Here are the Michigan honorees:

No. 25 — Junior Linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

What They Said: "This is the year Michigan’s defense has built toward in two seasons under revered coordinator Don Brown, with a starting lineup that returns nearly everyone from last year’s top-10 unit (as rated by Football Outsiders’ S&P+ metric and many others) and could be made up of entirely juniors and seniors. Bush led the Wolverines in total tackles in 2017, a product of his excellent instincts and speed in pursuit. It’s a critical year for Jim Harbaugh and Brown’s futures in Ann Arbor, and the playmaking abilities of Bush within a front seven that also includes [junior defensive end] Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich and Khaleke Hudson could make the difference in the Big Ten East race."

No. 9 — Junior Defensive End Rashan Gary

What They Said: "The consensus No. 1 recruit three cycles ago would be even higher in these rankings if he wasn’t joined by a once-in-a-decade crop of defensive line talent set to dominate college football this year. (Just imagine if he had committed to Clemson, the other finalist in his recruitment, over the Wolverines.) The 6-foot-5, 281-pound rising junior has the quickness to finish plays that stretch near the numbers just as often as he wreaks havoc in the backfield, and the other studs within Michigan’s defense like linebacker Khaleke Hudson and end Chase Winovich benefit from the attention paid to him. Defensive coordinator Don Brown has to hope that Gary’s two sacks in the regular season finale against Ohio State (followed up by a sack in the Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina) are a sign of what’s to come as Michigan braces for a brutal schedule."

