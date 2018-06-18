Sports Illustrated released the first half of its top 100 college football player rankings for 2018 and four members of the Michigan football team made the list.

Several more are expected to make the top half of the list, which we'll have for you when it comes out.

The rankings are based on projections for this fall, which of course also factors in each players output in 2017. SI also released its list of biggest snubs, which includes Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Brian Lewerke and several other Big Ten players.

Here are the U-M players that made the cut: