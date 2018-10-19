It’s finally here — Michigan – MSU week, and a chance for the Wolverines to atone for last year’s egg-laying performance in Ann Arbor.

It will take longer than that to atone for the last 10 years, of course, many of which U-M fans have erased from their memories. Michigan should never lose eight of 10 to the Spartans, they’d argue (they’re probably right) … worse, MSU has been the more physical and inspired team, and Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski explained why better than we ever could:



“Do the Spartans still view this game as the ultimate measure of their self-worth as players and humans, as their manifest destiny, as the apex of their lives? Yep, and that’s the gap the Wolverines have struggled to close."

That might be one reason why, after vowing to make changes to the culture in East Lansing, Michigan State hired former Michigan governor John Engler (as interim MSU President – still crazy to think about) and many of the Spartans’ good ole’ boys network to circle the wagons when big, bad ESPN came in and — gasp — reported on what was actually going on up there.

What’s going on up there Saturday is a game that means plenty to both programs, and it’s time Michigan approached it the way Bo Schembechler used to when the buses would pull up to Spartan Stadium on game-day morning.

“Park the tanks! We’ve got a game to win, gentlemen!” was how former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene remembered it. And when the Spartans weren’t reportedly juicing up in the 1980s, the Wolverines did more than fine holding their own physically.

Michigan is the more talented team this year. The Wolverines have plenty to play for, they have a quarterback and they seem to have the chip on the shoulder needed this year to take the rivalry back.



There are no guarantees, of course. But if they do, the next step is to keep it … again, as they should.

Congratulations to last week’s winner (we believe it was Brandon Brown). This week’s wins the right to tie Austin Fox’s hands behind him and use him as a tackling dummy on Sunday whether the Wolverines win or lose.

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS: No matter what you think of Jim Tressel and Mark Dantonio and the way they have gone about their business, they’re the two best in terms of scheming for Michigan over the last several decades. That alone makes this a tough match-up Saturday, no matter how much of an advantage U-M has on paper.

Expect a fourth quarter game. Michigan 23, Michigan State 17

JOHN BORTON: Mark Dantonio once insisted he has a black mark on his soul for the University of Michigan. His spiritual issues aside, it’s high time he experienced some black and blue marks on his team to accompany the other blemish. The crew he loves to hate might finally be getting back into position to deliver them.Michigan 27, Michigan State 17

BRANDON BROWN: As usual, Michigan is the better team on paper but Michigan State has a knack for punching above its weight against the Wolverines. If Shea Patterson can take care of the ball and that Michigan defense can contain Brian Lewerke even a little bit the Wolverines should roll.Michigan 31, Michigan State 17

AUSTIN FOX: When comparing the two teams position-by-position, Michigan gets the nod at almost every spot. U-M has been the better team several times over the last 10 years or so, and yet MSU has still found a way to pull out the victory almost every time. Jim Harbaugh and his team know what’s at stake, but it’s just hard to expect them to win when considering their lack of road success in recent memory. Michigan State 21, Michigan 17

ANDREW HUSSEY: The Wolverines have the far superior team to the Spartans. Michigan’s defense won’t let Michigan State get going, and Shea Patterson and U-M’s offense rolls.Michigan 24, Michigan State 10

DREW HALLETT: The Spartans will be prepared, ready to upset a top-10 team in back-to-back weeks, but Michigan's top-ranked defense will be the reason U-M wins this low-scoring duel. Michigan 20, Michigan State 14

ADAM GHABOUR: Donovan Peoples-Jones catches a touchdown pass. Michigan 31, MSU 17

DOUG SKENE: Michigan State knows how to play this rivalry football game, and Michigan has not shown the ability to match the violence of the Spartans. But this year, the Wolverines find a way to come up with three more points. Michigan 24, Michigan State 21