News More News
football

Staff Predictions: Michigan at Washington

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Michigan hits the road for the first time in the 2024 season as they head to Seattle for a Championship game rematch with Washington. It will also be their first matchup as Big Ten teams.

The M&BR staff gives its predictions as the Wolverines take on the Huskies.

Josh Henschke

Defense travels but can Michigan's offense pack its suitcases? That's what everyone is eagerly waiting to find out on Saturday night as the Wolverines get an awesome road atmosphere to kick off the away slate of games for the season. It seems like 27 points will be the magic number here as the program tries to figure things out offensively. Get to 27 points, you'll win. Give up 27 and you're likely losing. This feels like another Kalel Mullings and Dominic Zvada legacy game incoming as the ground-and-pound charmed life the Wolverines have been living lives on another week. It'll be another close game but it never has to be pretty.

Michigan 27, Washington 23

Dennis Fithian

Get out to a lead and playdefense like the last two weeks and I see a road victory. By ground or pound or anything else 5-1 at the bye is good work. In ‘21 ‘Smash’ caught everyone by surprise. Not many thought they could win this way. I think it will work tomorrow night. There’s a long way to go but if the Detroit Tigers can get to the playoffs why not Michigan?

Michigan 26, Washington 23

Trevor McCue

I am struggling to get anxious about this game for Michigan. All signs point to this being a close game, and one Michigan is more likely to lose than win. I don't see it that way, hopefully I'm not wrong. Washington is better than I expected before the season began, and Michigan has struggled more than expected. That said, the Huskies feel like lesser version of the Trojans to me.

Will Rogers is a good QB, and he has some weapons in the offense, but the Michigan defensive line should dominate in the trenches. Wink and the defense have looked better each week since Texas, and defense travels. On the flip side, the Michigan run game has also taken a step and should do well in Seattle. Hope this confidence doesn't come back to bite me, but give me Michigan easy.

Michigan 34 Washington 13

Brock Heilig

Technically, this game is a National Championship Game rematch. It’s bizarre, though, how much both programs have changed in such a short amount of time. Both teams have new head coaches, new quarterbacks and new faces all over the field. This game will look completely different than the one that played out in Houston not even nine months ago. It’s clear both teams have taken a step back from last year in all phases of the game. But Michigan’s defense returns key players like Will Johnson, Josaiah Stewart, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and others that played big roles in helping the Wolverines to the 2023 national title. The Wolverines will lean heavily on their defense in this one to sneak out of Seattle with a win.

Michigan 23, Washington 20

Seth Berry

Michigan is 4-1, but it feels like many are waiting to see when everything might come tumbling down for the Wolverines considering how poorly the offense has been able to move the ball. Washington, on the other hand, is probably better than its 3-2 record indicates, as kicking woes and third down failures led to the Huskies losing at Rutgers despite out gaining the Scarlet Knights by a wide margin. I think the Wolverines’ defense has a really good chance to defend the run, and if they can contain Will Rogers, who has been very good through five games, Michigan gives itself a chance. I think the defense pulls through and the offense again does just enough to allow the Wolverines to get a big road win.

Michigan 27, Washington 24

---

