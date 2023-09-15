Michigan's final non-conference game of the season is here as the Wolverines take on Bowling Green under the lights at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. Below, here are the M&BR staff predictions as the Wolverines take on the Falcons.

Josh Henschke

Bowling Green is likely the weakest of the three non-conference opponents Michigan will face this season, so I expect more of the same from the Wolverines this week. Steady improvement, J.J. McCarthy continuing to do what he does through the air with some strides in the run game as well. This one should be over by halftime and the staff can dive deeper into the depth chart to get some younger players some much-needed reps. Michigan 42, Bowling Green 3

Trevor McCue

Let’s call it the final tuneup. Michigan’s last non-conference opponent before starting its Big Ten schedule. There are still some health issues to work out so it will be interesting to see who plays and how much this week. The offensive line and running game feel challenged this week and should make fans happy Saturday. I expect a complete game from the offense, with the backs making some plays and JJ having another elite day. The defense has been so good despite some high-level injuries. Much like the offense they will look for a complete game as well. After being so close to shutouts in week 1 and 2, the Wolverines get it done against Bowling Green. Michigan 38, Bowling Green 0

Dennis Fithian

Everyone wants to see explosive plays from Donovan Edwards and a big overall flex in the run game against BG. Jayden Denegal or Alex Orji could grab QB2 or QB3 with a good showing. Defensively UM should continue its outstanding play. It would be nice to see some of the guys that have been banged up get some game reps before the conference season. Sherrone Moore is #1 on the Michigan head coaching depth chart and gets a chance to see what it’s like to run the show verses the Falcons. Michigan 48, Bowling Green 13

Brock Heilig

Michigan is breaking out the all-blue uniforms this weekend for its primetime, highly anticipated, under-the-lights matchup against… Bowling Green. Sound weird? Don’t worry; it sounds weird to everyone else, too. J.J. McCarthy’s blistering hot start to the season is certainly a welcomed sight amongst the Michigan fan base, but the running game has yet to get going. Neither Blake Corum nor Donovan Edwards have eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game this season — a common occurrence for both players in 2022. Perhaps the run game will be emphasized this week in Michigan’s final tune-up game before Big Ten play starts next week. The Wolverines roll in this one. Michigan 38, Bowling Green 3

Seth Berry

In its final non-conference tune-up before Big Ten play begins next week, I would expect Michigan’s running game to fully come to life after seeing a little more success last week against UNLV opposed to Week 1 against an aggressive East Carolina defense. The Falcons gave up nearly 250 yards on the ground in Week 1 at Liberty, and if the Wolverines can’t get both Corum and Edwards going in this one, I think there will be official cause for concern in that area of their offense. With that being said, McCarthy is still going to take his opportunities down the field when Bowling Green overcommits in the box as he should continue to stay in a rhythm in this one. Michigan’s defense shouldn’t have a lot of trouble in this one either. With Jack Tuttle likely out, I think Michigan fans are eager to see Alex Orji at the backup QB spot after Davis Warren has struggled. Michigan 45, Bowling Green 7

Lucas Reimink

In their final tune-up game before conference play, the Wolverines welcome the Bowling Green Falcons to the Big House. Former Missouri Starting QB Connor Bazelak leads the Falcon offense, in what’s a well-balanced unit. They threw for 350+ yards against Eastern Illinois last week, and rushed for almost 200 against Liberty in Week 1. Michigan’s defense looks more than up to the task however; as they’re tied for 2nd nationally in scoring defense thus far. The Wolverines should have no problem keeping the Falcons to a low point total. Bowling Green has the 72nd-ranked scoring defense, and Michigan’s offense will look to continue its success through the air and improve upon their rushing performances as they get ready for Big Ten play. Michigan rolls once again, as Bowling Green’s offense and defense will both be outmatched. Michigan 45, Bowling Green 7

Nelson Hubbell