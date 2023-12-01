Josh Henschke

Winning a Big Ten championship was one of Michigan's goals heading into the season, so suggesting that the Wolverines would take this game lightly after an emotional victory over Ohio State is underselling what this team has been about all year. Likely needing a victory over Iowa to seal a CFP birth, the Hawkeyes will not be overlooked on Saturday. There's not much to break down here, the Wolverines are the better team and I think the results will show as much at the end of the game. Michigan 42, Iowa 7

Advertisement

Trevor McCue

I love analytics, and the analytics hate Iowa in this game. Some of the most trusted models have had to adjust their algorithms for this game because it projects the Hawkeyes to score negative points. We were robbed of some of the biggest stories this game could have given us. Cade McNamara and Erick All both suffered season-ending injuries. Iowa’s best player, the dynamic Cooper Dejean is also gone for the year. There just isn’t a world where the Iowa offense will be able to move the ball against the nation’s best defense. Michigan may hold them to less than 50 yards, literally. The intriguing part of this game will be the Michigan offense led by Broyles Award finalist Sherrone Moore vs the Iowa defense led by Broyles Award finalist Phil Parker. Iowa has allowed 2 rushing touchdowns all season, while Blake Corum is 2 touchdowns away from tying Anthony Thomas for the Michigan career rushing record. Iowa needs Michigan to turn the ball over, and they need to force JJ into mistakes, I see neither happening. Give me field position battle with Michigan winning by half time. Michigan 30 Iowa 0

Dennis Fithian

You can make a pretty good case that Michigan should be in the CFB Playoffs regardless of what happens Saturday night against Iowa. Even so, it’s best not to tempt fate and to go out and bust the door down with another win in Indy. Big Ten titles are hard to come by and this one will have a special place considering what they had to thru to get there. This experienced group has eyes set on even bigger prizes this year, but understands that all focus needs to be on the Hawkeyes. Iowa can almost match up with Michigan on defense. It’s a different story on the other side of the ball as only Michigan State has scored fewer points on offense in Big Ten games this season. UM gets its head coach back and secures a three-peat. Michigan 30, Iowa 10

Brock Heilig

Michigan is back in the Big Ten Championship Game to face a familiar opponent with some even more familiar faces. Iowa features one of the most pedestrian offenses college football has ever seen. The Hawkeyes average 18 points per game — a mark that, although incredibly low, still seems surprisingly high. Meanwhile, Michigan boasts one of the best defenses in the nation. It’s a recipe that is set up to embarrass the Hawkeyes on national television on Saturday night. There is a greater chance that Lucas Oil Stadium is struck by a meteor than there is that Iowa scores more than once in this game. And in this particular contest, I have the Big Ten West champions being shut out. The more entertaining spectacle on Saturday night will be how Cade McNamara and Erick All, although both injured and inactive, greet their former teammates, if they bother to at all. Michigan rolls, clinches the No. 2 seed in the CFP and faces No. 3 Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Michigan 35, Iowa 0

Seth Berry

There’s no such thing as an emotional letdown, even after winning The Game, when a conference title is on the line. I believe Iowa also has Michigan’s full attention and respect as they boast another really good defense and have again posted 10 wins under Kirk Ferentz, no matter how ugly some of them have looked. However, after going against a couple offenses with some real playmakers in Maryland and Ohio State, the Wolverines defense will get a break from that this weekend and will be able to tee off against a Hawkeye offense that is one of college football’s worst. As long as Michigan takes care of the ball and give Iowa good field position off of mistakes, I think the Wolverines gradually pull away in this one and wear Iowa down with their running game over time, even though Iowa’s defense will be ready to play. Michigan wins comfortably and advances to its third straight College Football Playoff. Michigan 31, Iowa 3

Lucas Reimink

Michigan and Iowa have two of the top 10 defenses in the country. Unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, that’s where the comparisons stop. Michigan's offense is balanced and efficient, while Iowa’s is neither. The key factor for this game is turnovers, if Michigan avoids them they should control the game. If Iowa turns it over, it’ll get ugly, and quickly. Michigan’s offense has been better at avoiding turnovers all year, and I think that will ring true once again. The defense forced a pick and a fumble, and the Wolverines roll through Indianapolis winning their third straight Big Ten title game. Michigan 31, Iowa 6

Nelson Hubbell