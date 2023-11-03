Josh Henschke

Finally, some actual football that we can discuss. I respect Ryan Walters for speaking publicly on the sign-stealing allegations but I'm afraid he's opened up a can of worms he's not going to be able to close. Regardless of what happens here, Michigan is too experienced and too talented to slip up here. Wolverines roll once again. Michigan 52, Purdue 7

Trevor McCue

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Michigan doesn’t win this game in the same dominating fashion they have won all year. This is a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship but it in team names only. Purdue is in its first season under new head coach Ryan Walters. In the past, Purdue has played Spoilermakers for Michigan and others, but this simply doesn’t have the star power Purdue normally has to pull something like that off. On the opposite side, Michigan is loaded with talent and depth at every spot on the roster. They have a Heisman candidate at quarterback and a defense that scores more points than it allows. The Wolverines are also the healthiest they’ve been all season and as fresh as possible coming off a bye. This team is motivated, not distracted. We’ve seen it multiple times this year, where they let their performance on the field do the talking. Shutout. Again. Michigan 42, Purdue 0

Dennis Fithian

Michigan comes out locked and loaded for Purdue and anything else that stands in its way of an undefeated with four games left. On the field, it’s gone as well as anyone could hope for. UM sits 8-0 playing well on both sides of the ball. It still looks like UM’s three toughest games are going to be the last three. Expect the Wolverines to make a statement tomorrow night that they’re as ready as they can be for the stretch run. Donovan Edwards throws, catches and runs for a score. Michigan 42, Purdue 9

Brock Heilig

The last of nine tune-up games (for lack of a better term) awaits as Michigan hosts Purdue on Saturday night. The Wolverines have won all eight of their games by at least 24 points this season, and that streak will be extended to nine this weekend. Purdue has lost three in a row and is struggling mightily under first-year head coach Ryan Walters. Meanwhile, Michigan will be arguably more fired up than it’s ever been as it looks to prove to the country that it’s one of the nation’s best teams while squashing the questioned impact of the sign-stealing allegations. J.J. McCarthy and the starters once again find themselves on the bench midway through the third quarter. They’ll get one last chance to rest up before the real football begins next weekend in State College. Michigan 45, Purdue 3

Seth Berry

Michigan is coming off a bye and is surely eager to get back on the field, especially with the daily hits that are being taken by the program for news off the field. I don’t see how Purdue can hang around in this game for any length of time, as the Wolverines exceed them in talent across the board and will be more galvanized as a team than ever. Michigan 55, Purdue 0

Lucas Reimink

After looking at the news the last few weeks, Michigan fans and players alike are probably all fired up for this game. This Purdue team has the Big Ten’s leading Edge rush duo in terms of sacks and Ryan Walters' aggressive scheme gave Michigan issues last year. This is no slouch of an opponent, but they could be without starting QB Hudson Card this week as he’s nursing an injury. The rest of Purdue’s offense is nothing to write home about, so I don’t expect they’ll be able to consistently move the football against this Wolverine defense. Michigan’s offense on the other hand is much better in the dropback passing game than it was a year ago, which leads me to believe they’ll have a lot more success against this 2023 Purdue defense than they did against Ryan Walters’ former team, the 2022 Fighting Illini. JJ McCarthy has a big day and continues his forward momentum in the Heisman talk as the Wolverines approach the stretch run. Michigan 45, Purdue 10

Nelson Hubbell