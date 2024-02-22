The stage is set for redshirt sophomore tight end Marlin Klein to seize his moment and become a contributor to the Michigan football program.

While he will have to split time with one of the best tight ends in college football in Colston Loveland, expectations are high for Klein as he is entering the most important spring ball of his young career.

While new tight ends coach Steve Casula has only been on the job for a few days, it didn't take him long to realize what he has on the roster outside of Loveland.

For Casula, what kind of steps is he looking for Klein to make?

"Big ones," Casula said on the latest episode of In the Trenches. "I've had this conversation with Marlin, I think so often guys just — when you play at a place like this, you haven't played right away, people are almost waiting for you to play, Marlin Klein is coming. He's coming."

Casula is fortunate that he has experience with the way U-M develops the tight end position.

After a previous stint in Ann Arbor as an analyst, he witnessed firsthand the development of several talented tight ends that found their way into the NFL.

For Klein, Casula sees a lot of a recent player who now plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

"I compare him a ton to where Luke Schoonmaker was at, at this point in his career," Casula said. "Schoonie had some moments as a redshirt freshman in 2019 whether it be against Illinois, had a big touchdown against Illinois down at their place in '19. Against Rutgers late, made a big play, made a big, long run. Schoonie, there were some other older players that played a bit. Schoonie waited his turn a little bit in some regards. I think Marlin is kind of in that similar position."

Adding.

"Marlin is really, really talented and really, really good. If you've spent any time with him, is such a great guy. Is into football and has so many different skills that I couldn't be any more excited to coach him. Really excited about the progress he's made since he's been here and will continue to make. I think he's going to have a helluva spring, man."