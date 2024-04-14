Baseball and softball are currently in full swing, and the hockey team appeared in its third consecutive Frozen Four this week. Here is a full breakdown of how Michigan's athletics teams fared during the week of April 8-14.

It was a busy week for Tracy Smith and the Michigan baseball team, with the Wolverines playing five games. The week started on Tuesday at Ray Fisher Stadum, where Michigan hosted Western Michigan.

Michigan led by four runs on two separate occasions, but the Broncos hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to take a 10-9 lead late. The Wolverines couldn't muster a run in the home half of the ninth, and Western Michigan ended up stealing a win from Smith's squad.

On Wednesday, Michigan hosted Wisconsin Milwaukee in a much more pitcher friendly game. The Wolverines were scoreless into the eighth inning until Mitch Voit hit a two-run home run to give Michigan the 2-1 lead. Michigan scored a third run later in the eighth to secure the 3-1 victory.

After Friday's game against Minnesota was postponed, the two Big Ten foes squared off in a double-header on Saturday.

In the series opener, Michigan scored at least one run in each of the first six innings. Highlighted by home runs from Voit, A.J. Garcia and Dylan Stanton, the game ended in Michigan's favor, by a score of 8-1.

Game 2 didn't go as well for the Wolverines, as they fell to the Golden Gophers, 8-3. They bounced back in the series finale on Sunday, though, with a 10-3 win. Cole Caruso's first-inning grand slam was enough for Michigan to earn the win, although it added six more runs throughout the game.

Michigan now holds a record of 17-20 and an 8-4 mark in conference play.