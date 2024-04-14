The Sunday Paper: This week in Michigan Athletics (April 8-14)
Baseball and softball are currently in full swing, and the hockey team appeared in its third consecutive Frozen Four this week. Here is a full breakdown of how Michigan's athletics teams fared during the week of April 8-14.
Baseball
It was a busy week for Tracy Smith and the Michigan baseball team, with the Wolverines playing five games. The week started on Tuesday at Ray Fisher Stadum, where Michigan hosted Western Michigan.
Michigan led by four runs on two separate occasions, but the Broncos hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to take a 10-9 lead late. The Wolverines couldn't muster a run in the home half of the ninth, and Western Michigan ended up stealing a win from Smith's squad.
On Wednesday, Michigan hosted Wisconsin Milwaukee in a much more pitcher friendly game. The Wolverines were scoreless into the eighth inning until Mitch Voit hit a two-run home run to give Michigan the 2-1 lead. Michigan scored a third run later in the eighth to secure the 3-1 victory.
After Friday's game against Minnesota was postponed, the two Big Ten foes squared off in a double-header on Saturday.
In the series opener, Michigan scored at least one run in each of the first six innings. Highlighted by home runs from Voit, A.J. Garcia and Dylan Stanton, the game ended in Michigan's favor, by a score of 8-1.
Game 2 didn't go as well for the Wolverines, as they fell to the Golden Gophers, 8-3. They bounced back in the series finale on Sunday, though, with a 10-3 win. Cole Caruso's first-inning grand slam was enough for Michigan to earn the win, although it added six more runs throughout the game.
Michigan now holds a record of 17-20 and an 8-4 mark in conference play.
Softball
Michigan softball went a perfect 5-0 this week, improving its overall record to 29-14. Against Michigan State in East Lansing on Tuesday, the Wolverines plated 11 runs to defeat the Spartans, 11-5. Erin Hoehn earned the win, improving her overall record to 12-4.
On Wednesday, Michigan hosted Central Michigan and defeated the Chippewas 5-0. Hoehn once again picked up the win, and Lauren Derkowski earned the save.
Like the baseball team, the softball squad had its Friday game rained out and rescheduled into a double-header on Saturday. Iowa got the scoring started in Game 1 of the double-header with a four-run first inning, but Michigan answered later with a seven-run fifth inning.
Maddie Erickson finished the game with an incredible four hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
In Game 2 on Saturday, Madi Ramey hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Michigan the 9-8 victory. Derkowski earned the win to improve her overall record to 12-7.
In the series finale, Iowa tied the game at five heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. But Ava Costales capped off a four-RBI day with a walk-off single, bringing home Janelle Ilacqua.
Now 10-3 in Big Ten play, Michigan sits all alone in second place in the conference, behind only Northwestern. The Wildcats are 12-1 in Big Ten play and just recently swept the Wolverines, handing them their only three conference losses of the season.
Hockey
It was a rough week for the Michigan hockey team, which came up short in the national semifinal for the third consecutive year. Hope among the fanbase was high after watching the Michigan football team break through in 2023 — the third year they appeared in the national semifinal — but the hockey team couldn't get it done.
No. 1 overall seed Boston College disposed of the Wolverines, 4-0, knocking them out of the NCAA Tournament.
Now former Michigan stud Frank Nazar signed with the Chicago Blackhawks and scored his first NHL goal on Sunday night.
However, a lot of major decisions still loom for players like Rutger McGroarty, Gavin Brindley and Seamus Casey.
Men's Lacrosse
Michigan dropped its third consecutive game on Saturday, falling to Penn State in State College. After beginning the year 5-1, the Wolverines have now lost five of their last six games and hold a .500 record of 6-6.
In Saturday's contest, the Wolverines managed to score just two goals in each quarter, while the Nittany Lions had a five-goal quarter and a four-goal quarter.
Michigan takes on Ohio State in the regular-season finale before the Big Ten Tournament begins on Saturday, April 27.
The Wolverines' 1-3 conference mark puts them in a three-way tie for fourth place in the six-team conference. The loser of next week's game between Michigan and Ohio State will likely finish in last place in the league.
Women's Lacrosse
Meanwhile, the Michigan women's lacrosse team is dominating, having won its last three games. The most recent win came in the form of a 13-9 victory over No. 8-ranked Johns Hopkins.
Michigan is 4-1 in the Big Ten, which is tied with Northwestern for first place in the conference.
A huge game awaits next week between the Wolverines and Wildcats. Sunday afternoon's game will determine the winner of the Big Ten. The game is scheduled to start at noon on Sunday, April 21.
The Big Ten Tournament will then start on Saturday, April 27.
