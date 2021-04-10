The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 10
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan State @ Michigan
Sport: Men's Soccer
When: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
This transferring all over the place is going to destroy our great game.The @NCAA should think twice before officially making it that players can transfer w/o sitting 1 yr. The CHAOS going on is SICKENING! Only should allow players to transfer w/o sitting when a coach leaves.— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 9, 2021
What's the best team to not win a title in men's NCAA tournament history? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1qWdYcT5HI— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 9, 2021
Happy Birthday the Legend @MHart2032 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/h5DLDzfyyI— Coach Kyle DeVan (@KyleDeVan68) April 9, 2021
“A surplus of effort could overcome a deficit of confidence."— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) April 9, 2021
-Sonia Sotomayor
"In order to be great, you got to be hungry for best practices and you got to be committed to continuous learning. I want to see guys go all-out and give all-out effort, continue to grow as football players and get better."— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 9, 2021
🗣: @GeorgeHelow pic.twitter.com/zTVGC8Cadr
Congratulations Cam York a First-Team All-American!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 9, 2021
Read >> https://t.co/a4UWtCACgJ#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/yMeyFOs8eH
Congrats to @umichhockey's @Thomasbord71 on winning the 2021 Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/qfQT3nJhqz— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 9, 2021
Michigan baseball wears purple this weekend to honor the memory of Annette Finwood & in support of @ODUBaseball head coach @CoachFinny5 in the fight against pancreatic cancer.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 9, 2021
Finny coached our own @BrandonInge in this close-knit game of ours. 🙏🎀#PancreaticCancer #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ECZk3wpjQi
#MGoGrad🎓— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) April 9, 2021
Jessica Doty, piccolo section member, is graduating with a degree in Movement Science. Jessica will pursue a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at Grand Valley State University. She encourages future MMB members to work hard and enjoy their time in band! #TookTheField pic.twitter.com/WzSsWyjisd
For the seventh year in a row, @UMichDentistry has been rated as the No. 1 dental school in the U.S., and this year, it moved up one spot to No. 2 overall in the world. https://t.co/51xBpx6NnE— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 9, 2021
Michigan Beats State 7-0!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/utHiuwuIER— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) April 9, 2021
Michigan's MacNeil a Honda Sport Award Finalist for Second Consecutive Yearhttps://t.co/CXcq2PjwcL #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/g19iZjsTz2— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) April 9, 2021
Michigan a top school for Rivals250 OL Malik Agbo #GoBlue https://t.co/kTe3wv5uPP— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 9, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Latest on Basketball Offseason … Spring Football Storylines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball ITF Extra: Roster Movement, Portal and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Gemon Green Reveals who the Current Starters in the Secondary are
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Ryan Hayes, Gemon Green Talk Michigan Spring Football
• Michigan Alumni Association: Voices of Victors, #12: Beyond the Football Field
---
