 Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: Roster Movement, Portal & More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-09 14:49:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: Roster Movement, Portal & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan’s 2021-22 roster remains in flux, and there are several moves still to come that will determine the make-up of next season’s roster. What’s true one day might not be the next ...

ITF EXTRA: Chaundee Brown, Eli Brooks, Portal Options & More

RELATED: Assessing The NBA Draft Stock Of Michigan's Franz Wagner And Isaiah Livers

RELATED: Michigan Point Guard Mike Smith Will Not Return To The Team Next Season

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Chaundee Brown will announce a decision soon.
Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Chaundee Brown will announce a decision soon. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}