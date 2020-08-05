TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 5

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 5
Tweets of the day
#BOSvsMIA Final: HEAT 112 - Celtics 106— x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 5, 2020
🔥 Adebayo 21 Pts, 12 Rebs & 2 Asts
🔥 Robinson 21 Pts (5 3's) & 3 Rebs
🔥 Dragic 20 Pts, 3 Rebs & 3 Asts
🔥 Olynyk 15 Pts, 8 Asts & 6 Rebs
🔥 Herro 11 Pts, 3 Rebs & 3 Asts
🔥 Iguodala 6 Pts, 8 Rebs, 4 Asts & 2 Blks pic.twitter.com/9QJ2R5UHyg
Duncan with a big 3 to seal the win 🔥#GoBlue | 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/S4R3J3aDHo— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 5, 2020
#ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/SAX8VJRQlQ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 4, 2020
Jim Harbaugh on Isaiah Wilson’s family carpet.— Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) August 4, 2020
pic.twitter.com/vR03EQgp5w
I gotta ask @GeraldWhite & @JumboElliott76 & @JMorris23 if this play was intended for Jokisch on the outside? Was it a QB draw? Was Kattus the intended receiver or was it supposed to be a little dump out in the flat to one of the RB’s?— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 4, 2020
Just curious.🤔 pic.twitter.com/HByxmhrNBP
y'all ever wake up and the air smells like a crisp saturday morning in october and its a little chilly and the leaves are on the ground and you just want to go tailgate with your friends and family and watch football? because same here.— Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) August 4, 2020
And then me on Christmas 😂 https://t.co/t7vYZy06SL— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) August 3, 2020
Spotted at Barnes & Noble: Some crisp copies of @TheWolverineMag Michigan Football Preview Magazine.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 4, 2020
Stop in to a store near you or order a copy online now (free shipping) ➡️ https://t.co/63Y5Uc02zG pic.twitter.com/KqUQP7ldIL
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: The Game That Changed The Beilein Era, Part II — The Captain Steps Up
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: Phil Steele Talks Michigan Football
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: What We Are Hearing On Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Phil Steele Previews Michigan's Offense: Excitement And Concern At Once
• Trysta Krick, Barstool Sports: How Michigan and Alabama Lost 5-Star Recruit Isaiah Wilson Is Unbelievable
