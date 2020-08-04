Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: Phil Steele Talks Michigan Football
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox are joined by college football expert Phil Steele on this week's show to talk about Michigan Wolverines football ahead of the 2020 season, what Jim Harbaugh and Co. need to break through, his bold predictions about the Big Ten and U-M this season and much more.
RELATED: Eleven Wolverines Land On Phil Steele's Preseason All-Big Ten Team
