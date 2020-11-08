The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 8
Tweets of the day
A disappointing loss for Michigan. Indiana's first win over Michigan since 1987. Final score 38-21. #MichiganFootball #GoBlue #Learfield pic.twitter.com/aTEayOHfJv— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) November 7, 2020
Final score from Indiana. pic.twitter.com/4perR5a02Y— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 7, 2020
On a personal note:— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) November 7, 2020
Yesterday, my wife gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Breckson Hayes Hallett! Mommy and baby are healthy and doing well. We are so excited to be a family of four and cannot wait to bring Breckson home. pic.twitter.com/zBb0wKXUEV
In losses against Michigan State and Indiana, Michigan committed 18 penalties for 175 yards. U-M hasn’t recorded a single sack since the Minnesota game, either.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) November 7, 2020
Harbaugh: I love all our coaches — every coach on the staff. They work extremely hard and their schemes are good.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 7, 2020
Harbaugh: Still very excited about the team, as I've said. I love this team. They're very talented and play extremely hard. They're learning to take that next step.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 7, 2020
Harbaugh: As coaches, you try to infuse confidence and that energy and that trust [into your players]. That's part of coaching and learning.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 7, 2020
IU fans chanting “we want bama” pic.twitter.com/VotEeMdhfV— angelique (@chengelis) November 7, 2020
A RichRod-esque first half for Michigan. U-M has been undisciplined and embarrassed, lifeless on both sides and now down 24-7 after giving up a 97-yard TD drive to end the half.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 7, 2020
I've really enjoyed the second and long run up the middle this year. Guessing it's averaged about 1.2 YPC.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 7, 2020
Michigan is without both of its starting tackles today – Ryan Hayes and Jalen Mayfield – making a win over No. 13 Indiana that much tougher.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 7, 2020
Slightly above the Flushing Flash Dr Barry Dehlin pic.twitter.com/64YK9B1yyG— Mike Altese (@mpharmd98) November 8, 2020
Finally getting in some playoff games in The Mitten this coming week. West Bloomfield vs. Stevenson is about to be 🔥🔥🔥— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 8, 2020
Michigan CB commit Ja'Den McBurrows (@Mcburrows_Jaden) led St. Thomas Aquinas to a huge win on national TV last night. Locked down his side of the field and played with a 'dog' mentality. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pRBXm3ImcI— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 8, 2020
American Heritage has a hellacious defensive line led by 2022 recruits Richard Thomas (@CINCOGOLIVEE) and Marvin Jones (@marvinjonesjrr). Both have Michigan offers and plenty of others. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GCwFpECnSv— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 8, 2020
Elite 2022 DB Earl Little Jr. (@EarlLittleJr1) is one of my favorite prospects for next cycle. Tall, lengthy corner. Son of former NFL DB @Earl20201. Michigan aggressively recruiting. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EdOUWkJ8J1— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 8, 2020
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Indiana Takes Down Michigan in Bloomington, 38-21
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Five Best Players of the Game
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Football in a Loss at Indiana
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Best and Worst From Michigan's Loss to Indiana
• Jourdan Gould, TheHoosier.com: IU Cruises Past Michigan, 38-21, Starts 3-0 in Big Ten for First Time Since 1988
