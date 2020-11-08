 The Michigan Wolverines' football team lost at Indiana yesterday, 38-21.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“On a personal note: Yesterday, my wife gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Breckson Hayes Hallett! Mommy and baby are healthy and doing well. We are so excited to be a family of four and cannot wait to bring Breckson home.”
— TheWolverine staff writer Drew Hallett, with some big news on Twitter yesterday
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Indiana Takes Down Michigan in Bloomington, 38-21

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Five Best Players of the Game

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Football in a Loss at Indiana

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Best and Worst From Michigan's Loss to Indiana

• Jourdan Gould, TheHoosier.com: IU Cruises Past Michigan, 38-21, Starts 3-0 in Big Ten for First Time Since 1988

---

