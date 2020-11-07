Instant Recap: Indiana Takes Down Michigan In Bloomington, 38-21
The Michigan Wolverines' football team fell today at Indiana, 38-21, on a unseasonably warm day in Bloomington.
Miss any of the game? Below is a complete recap of how the matchup unfolded.
RELATED: Tailgate Show: Pregame Thoughts on Michigan and Indiana
RELATED: What They're Saying Nationally Ahead of the IU Game
First Half
It was a rough start for Michigan today in Bloomington, with the Wolverines getting the ball first to start the game but going three-and-out on the opening possession. Indiana, on the other hand, took advantage in a big way on its first drive.
The Hoosiers started at their own 26-yard line and drove 74 yards in 11 plays, capping things off with a 13-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix to wideout Miles Marshall at the 8:57 mark.
The score put IU up 7-0, with redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green getting beat on the play. Following a Hoosier punt, U-M strung together an impressive four-play, 78-yard drive that culminated with a 37-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton to to sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson to tie the game at 7-7 at the 5:50 mark.
Michigan's momentum didn't last long though, with the Hoosiers compiling a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Penix to senior wideout Ty Fryfogle with 1:41 remaining in the quarter. The touchdown put the Hoosiers on top 14-7.
The Hoosiers extended their 14-7 lead at the 6:53 mark of the second quarter when kicker Charles Campbell nailed a 52-yard field goal to make the score 17-7.
The onslaught continued when IU took over, with Penix finding redshirt junior tight end Peyton Hendershot in the end zone from a yard out with just 56 seconds remaining to put Indiana up 24-7.
Michigan then tried to pick up some momentum before halftime by driving to midfield, but was forced to punt when Milton was sacked on third down. Indiana chose not to potentially try to add points on its final drive of the quarter, but decided to take a knee and take its 24-7 lead into the break.
Second Half
Michigan's defense came out of the gates playing well, forcing an Indiana punt on IU's opening possession. The Wolverines' offense took advantage by then driving 80 yards in five plays, capping things off with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Milton to freshman wideout Roman Wilson in the end zone.
The score occurred at the 9:01 mark of the third quarter, and finally gave U-M some life. The momentum didn't last long though, with Indiana responding with a scoring drive of its own.
Junior running back Stevie Scott found the end zone from a yard out with 4:39 left in the third frame, putting IU up 31-14. It capped off a 10-play, 75-yard series for the Hoosiers.
U-M answered immediately though, with Milton hitting junior wideout Ronnie Bell in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown at the 13:43 mark of the fourth quarter. Bell made a beautiful grab by going up over his defender to bring the ball in, making it 31-21.
Michigan lost its momentum following an IU punt though, with Milton getting picked off by safety Jaylin Williams and the Hoosier defensive back running it back 36 yards the other way at the 12:29 mark of the fourth.
Indiana cashed in with a two-yard touchdown run by Scott with 8:40 left in the game, extending the edge to 38-21 and all but sealing the deal. Michigan drove into Indiana territory on its next series, but Milton threw his second pick of the game, this time with safety Devon Matthews picking it off.
The turnover capped things off, with the Hoosiers running out the clock from that point on and dropping Michigan's record to 1-2.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook