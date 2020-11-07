The Michigan Wolverines' football team fell today at Indiana, 38-21, on a unseasonably warm day in Bloomington. Miss any of the game? Below is a complete recap of how the matchup unfolded.

Michigan Wolverines football WR Cornelius Johnson reeled in a 37-yard touchdown today. (AP Images)

First Half

It was a rough start for Michigan today in Bloomington, with the Wolverines getting the ball first to start the game but going three-and-out on the opening possession. Indiana, on the other hand, took advantage in a big way on its first drive. The Hoosiers started at their own 26-yard line and drove 74 yards in 11 plays, capping things off with a 13-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix to wideout Miles Marshall at the 8:57 mark. The score put IU up 7-0, with redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green getting beat on the play. Following a Hoosier punt, U-M strung together an impressive four-play, 78-yard drive that culminated with a 37-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton to to sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson to tie the game at 7-7 at the 5:50 mark. Michigan's momentum didn't last long though, with the Hoosiers compiling a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Penix to senior wideout Ty Fryfogle with 1:41 remaining in the quarter. The touchdown put the Hoosiers on top 14-7.

The Hoosiers extended their 14-7 lead at the 6:53 mark of the second quarter when kicker Charles Campbell nailed a 52-yard field goal to make the score 17-7. The onslaught continued when IU took over, with Penix finding redshirt junior tight end Peyton Hendershot in the end zone from a yard out with just 56 seconds remaining to put Indiana up 24-7. Michigan then tried to pick up some momentum before halftime by driving to midfield, but was forced to punt when Milton was sacked on third down. Indiana chose not to potentially try to add points on its final drive of the quarter, but decided to take a knee and take its 24-7 lead into the break.

Second Half